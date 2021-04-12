Wembley stadium pays tribute to Prince Philip
- Credit: PA Wire
Wembley stadium displayed a tribute to Prince Philip, following the announcement of his death aged 99.
The prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9 and while tributes rang out around the world for the longest serving royal consort in British history, the stadium also paid its respects.
A spokesperson said: "We join the nation in sending our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh."
Brent leaders like Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, spoke of the prince's long life as one of "dedication and duty".
He said thousands of Brent children's lives have been "enriched" by the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, a youth awards programme set up by Prince Philip in 1956.
You may also want to watch:
Prince Philip was an honorary member of several sports clubs and the Football Association president from 1955-57.
He was at Wembley with the Queen when England won the World Cup in 1966 and helped develop the sport of carriage driving.
Most Read
- 1 Brent Council worker Vithun Illankovan on his time in The Circle
- 2 Homeless in Brent, Covid and Ramadan support
- 3 Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids
- 4 Six years ago today, it was knocked down - next week the Carlton reopens
- 5 Brent mother of murdered schoolboy Quamari urges public to report knife crime
- 6 Hope for the Welsh Harp
- 7 Brent Council to issue water bill refunds to council tenants
- 8 Wembley Stadium wins approval to hold more events
- 9 Shops, hairdressers, pub gardens and gyms reopen today
- 10 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury