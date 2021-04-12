Wembley stadium pays tribute to Prince Philip

Published: 1:21 PM April 12, 2021

File photo dated 05/05/56 of The Duke of Edinburgh shaking hands with Manchester City's Footballer of the Year Bert Trautmann, before the FA Cup final at Wembley in London in 1956. - Credit: PA Wire

Wembley stadium displayed a tribute to Prince Philip, following the announcement of his death aged 99.

The prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9 and while tributes rang out around the world for the longest serving royal consort in British history, the stadium also paid its respects.

A spokesperson said: "We join the nation in sending our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Brent leaders like Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, spoke of the prince's long life as one of "dedication and duty".

Wembley Stadium displayed the tribute on April 9. - Credit: PA

He said thousands of Brent children's lives have been "enriched" by the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, a youth awards programme set up by Prince Philip in 1956.

Prince Philip was an honorary member of several sports clubs and the Football Association president from 1955-57.

He was at Wembley with the Queen when England won the World Cup in 1966 and helped develop the sport of carriage driving.

A tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, on display at Wembley Stadium, following the announcement of his death at the age of 99. - Credit: PA Wire

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at Windsor Castle. - Credit: PA Wire



