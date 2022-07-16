News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Looking for work? Huge free Wembley Stadium jobs fair this week

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:38 PM July 16, 2022
Updated: 4:44 PM July 16, 2022
Wembley Stadium in Brent

Wembley Stadium in Brent - Credit: Jason Hawkes

Hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships will be on offer at a massive jobs fair in Brent this week.

Wembley Jobs Fair is returning to Wembley Stadium on Thursday, July 21 after  a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Brent Council’s, supported by The Forge and Shaw Trust, will feature more than 150 employers showcasing vacancies, across a range of sectors, including global brands such as Tesla, Google and Ikea.

The council’s employment service, Brent Works, will provide one-to-one advice.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, cabinet member for jobs, economy and citizen experience at Brent Council, said: “We have a brilliant line-up of businesses taking part with a wide-range of opportunities on offer, from apprenticeships right through to full-time employment, there’s something for everyone.

“In Brent, we have one of the lowest average household incomes in the capital, with earnings 16% below the London average.

“We know the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is hitting our low paid workers the hardest and we are committed to supporting our residents in every way we can to find good quality, secure work.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Large amount of cash stolen from elderly man by Wembley pickpockets
  2. 2 Looking for work? Huge free Wembley Stadium jobs fair this week
  3. 3 Changes to how you do your recycling – consultation
  1. 4 Appeal: Man sought following series of indecent exposure incidents
  2. 5 Neasden murder: Accused claims Agnes Akom ‘poisoned’ him with iced coffee
  3. 6 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
  4. 7 Woman in 'critical condition' after Cricklewood collision
  5. 8 'Extreme heat': Met Office issues first ever red weather warning
  6. 9 Boy, 13, found safe and well
  7. 10 Wanted: Man sought after aggravated burglaries, failing to appear in court

Wembley Jobs Fair is at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, July 21. Register for free at bit.ly/WembleyJobsFair

Cost of Living
Wembley
Brent News
Wembley News

Don't Miss

A person has died after being hit by a train between St Albans and London St Pancras

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Brent Council's Kilburn Square proposals

'Final exhibition' ahead of planning application for 139 new homes

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the site in Clement Close

Planning and Development

Plans for new homes in Brondesbury Park residential area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Guests at the opening of The Avenue School in Brondesbury

Brondesbury school celebrates its grand opening

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon