Looking for work? Huge free Wembley Stadium jobs fair this week

Hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships will be on offer at a massive jobs fair in Brent this week.

Wembley Jobs Fair is returning to Wembley Stadium on Thursday, July 21 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Brent Council’s, supported by The Forge and Shaw Trust, will feature more than 150 employers showcasing vacancies, across a range of sectors, including global brands such as Tesla, Google and Ikea.

The council’s employment service, Brent Works, will provide one-to-one advice.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, cabinet member for jobs, economy and citizen experience at Brent Council, said: “We have a brilliant line-up of businesses taking part with a wide-range of opportunities on offer, from apprenticeships right through to full-time employment, there’s something for everyone.

“In Brent, we have one of the lowest average household incomes in the capital, with earnings 16% below the London average.

“We know the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is hitting our low paid workers the hardest and we are committed to supporting our residents in every way we can to find good quality, secure work.”

Wembley Jobs Fair is at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, July 21. Register for free at bit.ly/WembleyJobsFair