Wembley Stadium wins approval to hold more events

Published: 1:16 PM April 10, 2021

Wembley Stadium will be able to hold an extra nine non-sporting events at full capacity each year after securing permission from Brent Council.

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved on April 7 proposals that could see up to 90,000 spectators attend 46 events across the year.

It would see the number of non-sporting events, such as music concerts, increase to a maximum 24 annually, alongside the 22 sports fixtures allowed each year - excluding European Championship or World Cup football matches where England or the United Kingdom is a host nation.

There is also permission for Wembley to put on three additional sporting events each year, provided they replace two non-sporting ones.

The decision comes despite several objections from those living close to the stadium, who are concerned about the impact of an increased number of full capacity events.

Though no representations were made at the planning meeting in opposition, a council officer’s report noted concerns related to increased “antisocial behaviour, transport issues, air quality and noise".

The report acknowledged the “high level” of impact on the surrounding area during event days, but said there would be additional “mitigation measures” put in place to help manage this.

Chris Bryant, head of tournament delivery at Wembley Stadium, said this move would allow “greater flexibility” as the site looks to compete with other stadiums in the capital such as Twickenham, the Olympic Stadium, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said it would form a key part of the area’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as the stadium looks to reopen a full programme from 2022.

While the decision gives the stadium the opportunity to host 24 non-sporting events each year, Mr Bryant suggested it would be “unlikely” that number would take place.

He said a condition put in place would prevent non-sporting events being staged on more than four consecutive nights.

Mr Bryant said each concert brings in around £3.2 million for the wider Brent economy, while events also help create job opportunities through stewarding and hospitality.

