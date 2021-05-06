Published: 10:46 AM May 6, 2021

Groups can use Vale Farm Sports Centre's dance studio for free for 10 weeks from May 17 - Credit: Everyone Active

A Sudbury leisure centre is offering locals its facilities for free from May 17 to help Brent get active after the coronavirus lockdown.

The sports hall at Vale Farm Sports Centre will be hired out to groups for free from May 17 - Credit: Everyone Active

Vale Farm Sports Centre, in Watford Road, aims to support budding entrepreneurs or individuals interested in using the space to start their own community groups or projects with no initial costs.

A dojo at Vale Farm Sports Centre - Credit: Everyone Active

The scheme will allow participating parties 10 weeks free hire of its dojo, sports hall, meeting rooms and 3G Football Pitch.

Community groups might want to use Vale Farm's 3G pitch while its free for 10 weeks after May 17 - Credit: Everyone Active

People are urged to get in touch and secure their slot as there will be a range of times and days through the week where hire is available.

Sessions run by hirers should be open for the public to book.

Conference room at Vale Farm Sports Centre - Credit: Everyone Active

Chris Williams, area contract manager at Everyone Active, who runs the centre, said: “By welcoming local groups into our centres for free, we can continue to work towards building a more active and lively community here.”

Dr Melanie Smith, director of public health at Brent Council, said it was "fantastic". "This will help residents become more active after lockdown in a COVID secure setting, and improve their physical and mental wellbeing,” she added.

Email valefarminfo@everyoneactive.com