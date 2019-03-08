Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wembley sisters open cake shop around corner from where they grew up

PUBLISHED: 11:53 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 30 July 2019

Wembley bakers Cherelle and Dionne Kellman. Picture: Coverdale Barclay

Wembley bakers Cherelle and Dionne Kellman. Picture: Coverdale Barclay

Archant

Two Wembley sisters have made a hobby into their livelihood and are delighted to have been able to open a shop-front minutes from where they grew up.

Dionne and Cherelle Kellman have opened a store showcasing their CherryDCakes business.Gr

Dionne and Cherelle told the Times: "We started baking cakes for family and friends around six years ago and this year, we have decided and feel ready to take the leap to branch out and sell and showcase our cakes to the wider public."

You may also want to watch:

Although the shop currently acts as a showroom encouraging people to commission the sisters, they are hoping to expand operations soon and sell cakes directly from the shop.

The pride of the store now is a cake depicting what Wembley means to them - which features every England kit for the past half a century and a representation of the Wembley tube station sign.

Dionne added: "Growing up in Wembley it's really nice to be able to be involved in part of the community like this.

"We've had so much support from friends and family, too."

Most Read

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Torture gang caged

QPR transfer update: Judge deal off, two signings close and Wheeler and Goss set for exit

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Most Read

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Torture gang caged

QPR transfer update: Judge deal off, two signings close and Wheeler and Goss set for exit

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Over 200 young men participate in Stonebridge B Active football tournament

Courtney Austin in goal during the B Active football competition in Stonebridge. Picture: Lucozade Ribena Suntory

Wembley sisters open cake shop around corner from where they grew up

Wembley bakers Cherelle and Dionne Kellman. Picture: Coverdale Barclay

Harrow Borough battle back to draw with Chalfont St. Peter

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists