Wembley sisters open cake shop around corner from where they grew up

Wembley bakers Cherelle and Dionne Kellman. Picture: Coverdale Barclay Archant

Two Wembley sisters have made a hobby into their livelihood and are delighted to have been able to open a shop-front minutes from where they grew up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dionne and Cherelle Kellman have opened a store showcasing their CherryDCakes business.Gr

Dionne and Cherelle told the Times: "We started baking cakes for family and friends around six years ago and this year, we have decided and feel ready to take the leap to branch out and sell and showcase our cakes to the wider public."

You may also want to watch:

Although the shop currently acts as a showroom encouraging people to commission the sisters, they are hoping to expand operations soon and sell cakes directly from the shop.

The pride of the store now is a cake depicting what Wembley means to them - which features every England kit for the past half a century and a representation of the Wembley tube station sign.

Dionne added: "Growing up in Wembley it's really nice to be able to be involved in part of the community like this.

"We've had so much support from friends and family, too."