Published: 2:09 PM October 4, 2021

For girl-band member Angel Ntoni there is only one true goal: "To play Wembley." The stadium or arena will do!

Calyco, a five-piece girl band from London specialising in RnB and pop have just released their latest single ‘LMK’ and will perform their first live gig in Paris this month.

Angel Ntoni from R&B, Hip Hop girl-band Calyco - Credit: Mark Perry

The band was put together by manager Harlano, who selected Angel, who is from Wembley, alongside four other London-based musicians Chloe, Tyger, Julie and Izzy.

However, Calyco got off to an unusual start, with rehearsals beginning in May 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had never met before, so we were having to get to know each other whilst also rehearsing our songs and dance routines over Zoom," said Angel.

"It was such a weird time because we couldn’t meet in person but there was also such a feeling of instant chemistry!”

Seven months later, in January 2021 the band met for the first time, releasing their debut single ‘LMK’ (which stands for Let Me Know), accompanied by a music video in August.

“The song is about all the questions that are left unanswered when you have your heart broken in a romantic relationship or a friendship. It’s about that feeling of closure you want after being treated in a certain way”, the 21-year-old said.

The band write and perform a mixture of their own songs and favourite cover versions and working collaboratively on new music.

Former Malorees and Preston Manor pupil Angel explained: “We all take pride in the fact that we want to write our own music”.

She said social media is an important tool to connect with fans.

Calyco is active on all social media platforms, including TikTok and have a YouTube channel where they post vlogs as well as music videos.

Social media allowed band members to "connect with people during the pandemic when we couldn’t do live gigs, especially through our YouTube vlogs”.

Angel, whose father previously worked as a Salvation Army orchestra director added: “I was always so keen to take part in school productions and continued to sing alongside my performance and drama studies at University.

"There is not a day in my house where we don’t play music.”

Calyco’s first live concert in Paris on October 23 is "a step in the direction for the band" but for Angel there is only one true goal:

"To play Wembley!” she exclaimed.