Wembley Sailing Club offering families a free lesson in Welsh Harp

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:49 AM June 11, 2021   
RS 200 Event at WSC. 08.05.16

Enjoy a free sailing lesson in Welsh Harp with Wembley Sailing Club - Credit: Sam Pearce

Anyone who has dreamed of sailing in the Brent Reservoir can try it for free thanks to a sailing club's offer. 

Wembley Sailing Club, in Birchen Grove, Welsh Harp, is offering families a free opportunity to steer a boat on Sunday, June 27, from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Whether you are completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water, RYA Discover Sailing is the perfect way to give it a go.

RS 200 Event at WSC. 08.05.16

Families can experience a free go on the water at Wembley Sailing Club - Credit: Sam Pearce

John Green, commodore of Wembley Sailing Club, said: "We’re inviting the local community to come down to have a go at sailing, and see what Wembley Sailing Club has to offer and get involved.

“Who knows, you may just get hooked.

You may also want to watch:

"Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as people want to make it."

"Participants can sail with others or on their own, do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle sense of escape, that comes from being in touch with the elements," he added.

To booking a free sail visit www.wembleysailingclub.co.uk

