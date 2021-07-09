Video

Ark Elvin pupils wish Raheem Sterling and the England team luck ahead of their Euro 2020 Final match against Italy - Credit: Ark Elvin

Pupils at Raheem Sterling's former school in Wembley have released a heartfelt video wishing the England player 'good luck' ahead of the team's Sunday showdown.

England will face Italy at the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on July 11.

Students at Ark Academy - formerly Copland Community School when Raheem was there - have drawn posters spelling out their desires as they collectively wish the Manchester City winger, and the England team, good luck.

Raheem has a lot of affection for Brent and for Ark Elvin pupils who he occasional drops in to visit.

Ahead of the game, Raheem's former coach Paul Lawrence, said he would be watching the game at home as it's "a lot easier to concentrate" than being in a pub.

"I feel quite excited, I just hope everything works out, I hope everything goes well, let's hope for a really good performance and let's hope we can get some more goals, gives everybody a boost," he said.

"Let's not tempt fate. I tend to see it as just another game, it's just one more game to play so keep it level and don't get carried away or thinking too far ahead of ourselves."

Mr Lawrence, who continues to teach at Ark Elvin, has previously said how proud he is of Raheem.

"I wish Raheem luck and I wish the whole England squad luck as well. Obviously with these kind of games you need a bit of luck so let's hope everything goes right."