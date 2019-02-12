Search

Closing time to stay the same at popular Wembley boozer as extended hours rejected

PUBLISHED: 11:07 22 February 2019

The Arch pub in Wembley has had hours extension plans rejected. Picture: Google

A pub popular with football fans visiting Wembley had its plans to extend its opening hours rejected.

The owners of The Arch, in Harrow Road, had hoped to push their closing time forward from 1.30am to 4.30am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Their application to Brent Council also sought to extend the outdoor drinking hours by two hours – which would take it past midnight – and permit re-entry up to 1am.

And on major event days at Wembley – such as the FA Cup final and the Football League Playoffs – they hoped to sell alcohol in the space outside the bar.

But the authorities tasked with reviewing the application, including the Metropolitan Police and the council’s licensing and nuisance control teams, said they could not support the application.

At an alcohol and entertainment licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday they pointed out that the applicant, Savan Patel, had submitted incorrect floorplans and had not responded to their queries.

Nicola McDonald, of the Met, said: “He doesn’t seem to heed our advice or want to work with us.

“There’s quite a lot of work that needs to be done until he can move forward and put in another application.”

Brent licensing officer Susana Figueiredo added that ignoring requests from the relevant authorities can “make you look irresponsible”.

And Jennifer Barratt, from the council’s nuisance control department, raised concerns over the impact that changing the current conditions would have on neighbouring homes.

She explained that there are already issues with “control” at this site – particularly after the bar has shut – and said this could worsen if the hours were extended.

Ms McDonald supported this point by noting that on days where opening hours have been increased, such as New Year’s Eve, there have been issues with noise and parking and described it as “chaos”.

Mr Patel admitted that his application was ambitious and that he would “take on board” what the committee said before lodging another application.

“Maybe I need to communicate more and there are lots of things I need to go through – the timings are maybe a bit excessive,” he said.

“I don’t mind going away and talking with the licensing team, making changes to the application and resubmitting.”

