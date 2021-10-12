Video

A Wembley pensioner was overjoyed to discover that he scooped a lottery prize while in a supermarket car park.

Father-of- three Pratap Patel, who works part-time at a fast food chain, matched five numbers in the EuroMillions draw on August 27, winning him £102,904.

Pratap Patel from Wembley called Camelot in Asda's car park after staff said they didn't have enough money in the till to pay out his Lucky Dip winnings - Credit: James Robinson

The 71-year-old is thinking of spending his windfall going back to university, visiting family in Mumbai, popping over to Qatar in the Middle East to see his daughter and enjoying a European mini-break.

“I came to the UK in 1976 for university but with a growing family had to cut short my studies and find a job," he said.

"I love my work, it keeps me young in mind and body, but who knows, maybe now I will be able to use some of the winnings to go back and finally complete my science degree.”

Pratap said he bought a few Lucky Dip lines for the EuroMillions draw while doing the weekly shop at Asda in Forty Lane.

“The person on the counter put my ticket through the machine and handed me a slip of pink paper, explaining I’d had a win but that it was too much to pay out from the till and I needed to call Camelot," he added.

"I took the slip and called the number from the supermarket car park, and when the lady confirmed the win and told me how much, I nearly fell over. It’s just incredible, you don’t expect to hear you are £102,904 richer while standing in a supermarket car park!”

Pratap Patel from Wembley celebrates winning £102,904 on the National Lottery - Credit: James Robinson

Pratap signed the back of his ticket, put it safely in his pocket and went to work where colleagues were delighted to hear of his win.

Even more delighted was Pratap’s son who initially thought his father had won £102, until Pratap repeated it and added on the thousands too.

Pratap Patel's son thought his 71-year-old father had won £102 not £102,904 on the National Lottery EuroMillions - Credit: James Robinson

“I haven’t made any firm plans for the future but this win means that many doors, including those to university, are no longer closed to me. It’s an exciting prospect and I’m going to enjoy every second of the day-dreaming and planning!”

Pratap's winning numbers were 02, 03, 31, 46 and 50.