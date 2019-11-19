Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park
PUBLISHED: 17:34 19 November 2019
Young and old are invited to the launch of Wembley Park's first-ever immersive 'Winterfest' light festival.
The free winter festival launches on Wednesday at 5.45pm and will transform the neighbourhood into an immersive winter playground.
A 25 meter walk through "Hopeful Tree' with a specially commissioned 100,000 LED light display will be switched on, providing a sensory gateway to the shops, restaurants and cinema in London Design Outlet.
Visitors will experience the "sonic runway', a multi-sensory installation running along Olympic Way.
Music will ripple down a 100-metre corridor of 32 concentric rings triggering kaleidoscopic patterns of light.
A bespoke music soundtrack has been curated with Boxpark Wembley specifically for the launch event.
A digital 'flock of birds', part of a Murmuration of Hopes installation, will perch on 36 newly planted trees.
An i nteractive 'Illumaphonium: Halo' sculpture of music and light will be displayed in Market Sqaure which involves interlinking columns of light and sound which react to touch.
Josh McNorton, cultural director at Quintain, said: "We are really excited for Winterfest, a unique celebration that represents everything that Wembley Park is about; bold, dynamic and fun -
everything you could wish for in one place.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors, residents and shoppers to Winterfest; the perfect Christmas playground in London's go-to neighbourhood."