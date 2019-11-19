Search

Advanced search

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

PUBLISHED: 17:34 19 November 2019

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

Archant

Young and old are invited to the launch of Wembley Park's first-ever immersive 'Winterfest' light festival.

The free winter festival launches on Wednesday at 5.45pm and will transform the neighbourhood into an immersive winter playground.

A 25 meter walk through "Hopeful Tree' with a specially commissioned 100,000 LED light display will be switched on, providing a sensory gateway to the shops, restaurants and cinema in London Design Outlet.

Visitors will experience the "sonic runway', a multi-sensory installation running along Olympic Way.

Music will ripple down a 100-metre corridor of 32 concentric rings triggering kaleidoscopic patterns of light.

You may also want to watch:

A bespoke music soundtrack has been curated with Boxpark Wembley specifically for the launch event.

A digital 'flock of birds', part of a Murmuration of Hopes installation, will perch on 36 newly planted trees.

An i nteractive 'Illumaphonium: Halo' sculpture of music and light will be displayed in Market Sqaure which involves interlinking columns of light and sound which react to touch.

Josh McNorton, cultural director at Quintain, said: "We are really excited for Winterfest, a unique celebration that represents everything that Wembley Park is about; bold, dynamic and fun -

everything you could wish for in one place.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors, residents and shoppers to Winterfest; the perfect Christmas playground in London's go-to neighbourhood."

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

St Panteleimon’s unbeaten run extends to 16 with victory over Langford

St Panteleimon in action against Langford. Picture: St Panteleimon

Boxing: Dubois set for December date

Martin Bowers, Daniel Dubois, Caroline Dubois and Tony Bowers during a press conference at the BT Tower, London (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Brent youth football round-up: U12 boys advance in Camden Cup and U10 girls continue good run

The Brent U12 boys team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Brennan believes Wealdstone were not clinical enough in Hampton & Richmond defeat

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams)

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists