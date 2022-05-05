Wembley trail to promote female artists

A free public art trail is set to be held around Wembley Park, featuring works which have been curated exclusively by female artists.

Figures of Change will be held until June 26 and will feature eight major public realm artworks. The project has been curated by Zoë Allen of Artistic Statements and assembled by an all-woman team of 16.

Proponents have cited this as the latest example of outdoor art, which boomed as a result of gallery closures during the pandemic.

Josh McNorton, Cultural Director, Wembley Park said: “We are delighted to bring together a multicultural collective of female artists from around the world, on an array of new and unexpected canvases spearheaded by curator and long-time Wembley Park collaborator Zoë Allen.

“Their work will bring a unique, bold, surprising, and thought-provoking experience to Wembley Park.

“Our hope is that Londoners, our residents and visitors alike connect with the work with a sense of belonging and pride.”

Upon exiting Wembley Park tube station, visitors meet digital artworks that illuminate several digital totems as well as the dramatically transformed Bobby Moore Bridge.

Further along Wembley Park’s recently revamped Olympic Way, a brightly coloured, large-scale 23 x 23m floor mural is on display opposite the new Olympic Steps, unveiled by Wembley Park in June 2021 ahead of the Euro 2020 Games at Wembley Stadium.

The works also reflect the theme of International Women’s Day 2022, #breakthebias, a global call to tackle discrimination, celebrate differences and forge an equal future.

The Figures of Change works - Credit: ARON KLEIN

They explore the positive shifts in attitudes towards women and a collective desire for change following a hugely destabilising global pandemic.

Zoë Allen added: “We’ve had little to no access to culture and the arts throughout the global pandemic and we’ve been starved of inspiration - something that’s so important for the human psyche, so inspiration and accessibility are two of the major driving forces behind this art trail.

“The project creates a wholly accessible public art trail, providing a unique and exciting platform for artists to showcase their work, and hopefully leaves you feeling inspired for spring, the future, and how beautiful change can be.”

