Wembley Park to hold massive dance party for Jubilee

The Wembley Park neighbourhood may be one of London’s newest, but is set to prove it knows how to party at the Jubilee weekend.

A day-long Jubilee Dance Party will be held on Saturday, June 4, exhibiting styles from around the world spanning the seven decades.

And organisers are hoping to set a Guinness World Record ‘most nationalities taking part in a dance lesson’ and ‘largest street dance class’.

There will be five stages of live acts, DJs and dance leaders, alongside dedicated family zones and plenty of street food options.

The Olympic Steps in Wembley - Credit: AB Property

Josh McNorton, cultural director of Wembley Park, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by transforming London’s most exciting new neighbourhood into a street party for the Jubilee Dance Party on June 4.

“We invite all ages and abilities to join us for the party and the world record attempts, as well as to enjoy the live music and join in the wide range of artistic and family-friendly activities.”

For more information, visit: wembleypark.com/jubilee-dance-party-at-wembley-park

