Coronavirus: Wembley Park Market and Bread Ahead launch fresh produce delivery service

Two organisations in Wembley Park have joined forces to provide a delivery of fresh produce and cupboard staples to local people.

Wembley Park Market, destination of independant brands, and Bread Ahead, both in Olympic Way, have launched a fresh produce service and a collaboration with New Covent Garden Market in response to Covid-19 lockdown.

Locals can now access fresh goods including organic fruit and vegetables, store cupboard essentials such as rice, pasta and grains, gourmet frozen dishes and Bread Ahead’s famous artisan breads, without leaving their homes.

Wembley Park Estate residents can enjoy free delivery on orders over £25 and there’s a fee of £2.99 for those living in the HA9 area.

New Covent Garden Market’s 10kg Fresh Produce boxes can be pre-ordered online for £30 for collection at Wembley Park Market,

Boxes are made up of a seasonal food including, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, mixed apples and bananas.

Visit wembleypark.com/wembley-park-market/

