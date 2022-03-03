Wembley lit up blue and yellow for Ukraine

Wembley Park was lit up on Friday night in support of Ukraine. - Credit: Amanda Rose/Wembley Park

Wembley Park has shown its solidarity with Ukraine by lighting up venues around the world famous forecourt with the blue and yellow flag.

Last Friday (February 25) the arena, stadium, Boxpark and nearby walkways projected the two tones in support against the Russian invasion.

Russia’s actions have drawn heavy local opposition, with local MPs Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler among those to criticise the invasion.

The two tones along the Olympic Way. - Credit: Amanda Rose/Wembley Park

Ms Siddiq wrote on Twitter: “On behalf of my constituency of Hampstead and Kilburn, I send our solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine during this extremely difficult time.”

Wembley Arena was also lit up with blue and yellow - Credit: Amanda Rose/Wembley Park

Ms Butler wrote: “Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unjustifiable and a breach of international law. The UK Government must immediately bring in tough sanctions on assets in the UK, and end military exports to Russia

Boxpark was also illuminated - Credit: Amanda Rose/Wembley Park

“Solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all those in Russia who want peace, not war.”

The Wembley arch was also blue and yellow. - Credit: Amanda Rose/Wembley Park



