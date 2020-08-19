Applications open for Quintain’s Wembley Park Community Fund cash grants

Wembley Park Community Fund grants helped Latin American House. Picture Chris Winter / Wembley Park www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312

Wembley Park’s regeneration giant has opened a community cash fund for charities and organisations needing support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Intercultural Musicology benefited from the Wembley Park Community Fund. Picture: Chris Winter | Quintain Intercultural Musicology benefited from the Wembley Park Community Fund. Picture: Chris Winter | Quintain

Quintain has launched the Wembley Park Community Fund and applications are now open with grants of £5,000 and £10,000 available.

Now in its fourth year the fund has provided £305,067 to 34 projects across Brent since its foundation in 2016.

Projects in priority areas of arts and culture, sport, reducing anti-social behaviour, tackling violent crime, and supporting vulnerable adults will be prioritised.

You may also want to watch:

James Saunders, Quintain’s chief exec said: “This year has been particularly challenging for communities due to the devastating impact of Covid19.

“I am proud that we are able to offer so many organisations in Brent meaningful support to ensure that even more local people will benefit from this fund.”

Application deadline is on September 28.

Contact Catherine Sorrell at Catherine.sorrell@londoncf.org.uk or 0207 582 5117