Search

Advanced search

Applications open for Quintain’s Wembley Park Community Fund cash grants

PUBLISHED: 10:03 19 August 2020

Wembley Park Community Fund grants helped Latin American House. Picture Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Wembley Park Community Fund grants helped Latin American House. Picture Chris Winter / Wembley Park

www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312

Wembley Park’s regeneration giant has opened a community cash fund for charities and organisations needing support.

Intercultural Musicology benefited from the Wembley Park Community Fund. Picture: Chris Winter | QuintainIntercultural Musicology benefited from the Wembley Park Community Fund. Picture: Chris Winter | Quintain

Quintain has launched the Wembley Park Community Fund and applications are now open with grants of £5,000 and £10,000 available.

Now in its fourth year the fund has provided £305,067 to 34 projects across Brent since its foundation in 2016.

Projects in priority areas of arts and culture, sport, reducing anti-social behaviour, tackling violent crime, and supporting vulnerable adults will be prioritised.

You may also want to watch:

James Saunders, Quintain’s chief exec said: “This year has been particularly challenging for communities due to the devastating impact of Covid19.

“I am proud that we are able to offer so many organisations in Brent meaningful support to ensure that even more local people will benefit from this fund.”

Application deadline is on September 28.

Contact Catherine Sorrell at Catherine.sorrell@londoncf.org.uk or 0207 582 5117

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Three men arrested in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Three men arrested in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Applications open for Quintain’s Wembley Park Community Fund cash grants

Wembley Park Community Fund grants helped Latin American House. Picture Chris Winter / Wembley Park

High poverty and deprivation in Brent is focus of new independent report

A report on the high poverty levels in Brent has been published. Picture: PA Images/Joe Giddens.

Middlesex settle for a share of the spoils with Kent

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

A Level results 2020: Education secretary Gavin Williamson is ‘not fit for the job’ says Brent union rep

File photo dated 17/8/2020 of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who has resisted calls to resign over his handling of A-level and GCSE grades in England, but he has apologised to thousands of students for the distress caused. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday August 18, 2020. The Government announced a U-turn on Monday when it said students would be able to receive grades based on their teachers' estimates following anger over the downgrading of thousands of A-level grades. See PA story EDUCATION ALevels. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire