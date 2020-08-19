Applications open for Quintain’s Wembley Park Community Fund cash grants
PUBLISHED: 10:03 19 August 2020
www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312
Wembley Park’s regeneration giant has opened a community cash fund for charities and organisations needing support.
Quintain has launched the Wembley Park Community Fund and applications are now open with grants of £5,000 and £10,000 available.
Now in its fourth year the fund has provided £305,067 to 34 projects across Brent since its foundation in 2016.
Projects in priority areas of arts and culture, sport, reducing anti-social behaviour, tackling violent crime, and supporting vulnerable adults will be prioritised.
You may also want to watch:
James Saunders, Quintain’s chief exec said: “This year has been particularly challenging for communities due to the devastating impact of Covid19.
“I am proud that we are able to offer so many organisations in Brent meaningful support to ensure that even more local people will benefit from this fund.”
Application deadline is on September 28.
Contact Catherine Sorrell at Catherine.sorrell@londoncf.org.uk or 0207 582 5117
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.