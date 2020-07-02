Search

Advanced search

Wembley Park transforming into ‘an alfresco experience’ ahead of reopening of bars and restaurants

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 02 July 2020

Olympic Way's outdoor seating will double from July 4. Picture: Chris Winter / Quintain

Olympic Way's outdoor seating will double from July 4. Picture: Chris Winter / Quintain

www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312

Visitors to Wembley Park this weekend are promised an “al fresco experience” to aid social distancing as bars, restaurants and cafe’s reopen.

View of Wembley Park Boulevard. Picture: Chris Winter /QuintainView of Wembley Park Boulevard. Picture: Chris Winter /Quintain

Regeneration giant Quintain is doubling the outdoor seating from Saturday (July 4) to transform Olympic Way and Wembley Park Boulevard into “a continental-style outdoor destination”.

Bread Ahead, Boxpark Wembley and Pasta Remoli are amongst those reopening with increased al fresco dining.

Matthew Jones, founder of Bread Ahead, said: “After nearly 10 weeks of closure, we are incredibly excited to once again welcome and serve north west London’s residents and visitors our much-loved custard, jam, and chocolate doughnuts, as well as breads and pastries and sourdough loaves.”

The country is bracing itself for a “Super Saturday” after the government announced pubs and bars will be able to reopen following more than three months under lockdown.

Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: QuintainBoxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain

You may also want to watch:

Stores in the London Design Outlet LDO) opened for business on June 15 and this weekend a programme of live entertainment and public art is launched.

Matt Slade, retail director, Quintain, says: “We have a number of existing health and safety measures in place across Wembley Park, including hand sanitiser stations to help maintain hygiene standards and clear signage that instructs visitors on how to safely navigate the area.

“We have been working closely with our food and beverage businesses to deliver a reopening plan that meets the safety and wellbeing needs of our community, whilst allowing them to enjoy their favourite local eateries once again.

“We will more than double the outside seating on Olympic Way, to encourage people to dine and drink outside. Boxpark will have additional security to manage capacity, and our Estates team is on site every day.

“Wembley Park benefits from wide, pedestrianised boulevards designed to accommodate large event crowds at Wembley Stadium and The SSE Arena, and therefore we can comfortably offer vibrant al fresco dining, without compromising on social distancing measures elsewhere.”

Quintain is also offering free parking for the first three hours with charges thereafter across 3,000 parking spaces in its Red and Yellow Car Parks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager arrested in connection with murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Hospital seeking volunteers to trial Covid Vaccine

Dr Alastair McGregor, consultant for infectious diseases at Northwick Park. Picture: LNWUH

Teenager, 18, charged with murder of both Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Brent Central has highest number of furloughed workers in the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to the furlough scheme until October. Picture: House of Commons

Most Read

Teenager arrested in connection with murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Hospital seeking volunteers to trial Covid Vaccine

Dr Alastair McGregor, consultant for infectious diseases at Northwick Park. Picture: LNWUH

Teenager, 18, charged with murder of both Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Brent Central has highest number of furloughed workers in the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to the furlough scheme until October. Picture: House of Commons

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar

Club Preparation Fund to help grassroots football return

The new Club Preparation Fund will help football clubs and community organisations to prepare their buildings to safely reopen in-line with Government guidance around hygiene and social distancing.