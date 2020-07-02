Wembley Park transforming into ‘an alfresco experience’ ahead of reopening of bars and restaurants

Olympic Way's outdoor seating will double from July 4. Picture: Chris Winter / Quintain www.chriswinter.co.uk chris@chriswinter.co.uk 07970108312

Visitors to Wembley Park this weekend are promised an “al fresco experience” to aid social distancing as bars, restaurants and cafe’s reopen.

View of Wembley Park Boulevard. Picture: Chris Winter /Quintain View of Wembley Park Boulevard. Picture: Chris Winter /Quintain

Regeneration giant Quintain is doubling the outdoor seating from Saturday (July 4) to transform Olympic Way and Wembley Park Boulevard into “a continental-style outdoor destination”.

Bread Ahead, Boxpark Wembley and Pasta Remoli are amongst those reopening with increased al fresco dining.

Matthew Jones, founder of Bread Ahead, said: “After nearly 10 weeks of closure, we are incredibly excited to once again welcome and serve north west London’s residents and visitors our much-loved custard, jam, and chocolate doughnuts, as well as breads and pastries and sourdough loaves.”

The country is bracing itself for a “Super Saturday” after the government announced pubs and bars will be able to reopen following more than three months under lockdown.

Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain

Stores in the London Design Outlet LDO) opened for business on June 15 and this weekend a programme of live entertainment and public art is launched.

Matt Slade, retail director, Quintain, says: “We have a number of existing health and safety measures in place across Wembley Park, including hand sanitiser stations to help maintain hygiene standards and clear signage that instructs visitors on how to safely navigate the area.

“We have been working closely with our food and beverage businesses to deliver a reopening plan that meets the safety and wellbeing needs of our community, whilst allowing them to enjoy their favourite local eateries once again.

“We will more than double the outside seating on Olympic Way, to encourage people to dine and drink outside. Boxpark will have additional security to manage capacity, and our Estates team is on site every day.

“Wembley Park benefits from wide, pedestrianised boulevards designed to accommodate large event crowds at Wembley Stadium and The SSE Arena, and therefore we can comfortably offer vibrant al fresco dining, without compromising on social distancing measures elsewhere.”

Quintain is also offering free parking for the first three hours with charges thereafter across 3,000 parking spaces in its Red and Yellow Car Parks.