Harlesden mum in emergency housing horrified by mushrooms growing under the kitchen sink

Young mum Fayola Sullivan was stunned to discover fungus growing in her Wembley flat. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

A young mother from Brent was terrified when she discovered huge mushrooms growing in the emergency accommodation she shared with her four year old and four month old baby.

The fungus had "grown massively" over five days. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg The fungus had "grown massively" over five days. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Fayola Sullivan, 23, was brought up in Harlesden but found herself homeless. After being forced to leave housing found for her in Birmingham due to a mouse infestation, she ended up sofa-surfing with friends in Harrow before the council there were able to find her emergency housing.

Unfortunately, just weeks into her stay, Fayola noticed what she called “potentially poisonous” mushrooms growing in the Wembley home she was placed in, along with a mould problem, while she also said there were no working radiators in the property.

She told the Times: ““There was so much mould where I was before, it was all over the ceiling. But then in the corner there was a mushroom. In five days it just grew so much. There has to have been so much rot there.

“It was so worrying – you just don’t know what it’s been giving off for a week.”

After being alerted to the problem by this newspaper, Harrow Council moved Fayola into alternative accommodation.

A town hall spokesperson said: “This very unpleasant looking fungus has thrived in a damp corner fed by an isolated water leak under the kitchen sink.

“We took action as soon as it was reported to us, and we’ve offered Fayola alternative emergency accommodation while the problem is fixed. We weren’t previously aware of any problem with the heating, so that’s now also being looked at.

“We have a duty to provide Fayola and her family with emergency accommodation while we assess her entitlement to further support. We’re trying to find her a suitable place to rent, but the state of the local housing market means options are very limited.”

Fayola said her situation had improved, but she was worried about how long her family’s future would be uncertain.

“They’ve know put me in a little hostel. For me it’s just so draining – having to move and move and move.

“They’ve said they can give me a home, but I don’t know when, I’ll have to be assessed.”