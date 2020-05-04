Search

Wembley mum donates 26 inches of her hair as part of Daniel Den’s charity Snipathon 2.6 challenges

PUBLISHED: 14:01 04 May 2020

Linda Concannon with daughter Shauna who cut 26 inches off her mum's hair

Linda Concannon with daughter Shauna who cut 26 inches off her mum's hair

Archant

A Wembley mum has taken on a charity 2.6 challenge by cutting off 26 inches of her hair which took her 26 years to grow.

Linda Concannon's hair before 26 inches were chopped off as part of a Snipathon challenge.Linda Concannon's hair before 26 inches were chopped off as part of a Snipathon challenge.

Linda Concannon and her daughter Shauna set up a makeshift salon in their front garden in Berkhampsted Avenue on April 26, so neighbours could watch and cheer from a safe distance.

All 26 inches of her hair have been donated to Little Princess Trust which provides wigs for children with hair loss, often due to cancer.

The pair were taking part in a Snipathon Challenge for Wembley-based Daniel’s Den, which was linked to the viral 2.6 challenge that emerged in honour of the postponed London Marathon that was due to take place on April 26.

Linda, 49, said: “My daughters Danielle and Shauna have been nagging me for ages to get my hair cut. As I am going quite grey they said I was ‘too old to have it that long’, I would ‘look like a witch’.

Daniel's Den mascot Funny Bunny. Picture: Linda ConcannonDaniel's Den mascot Funny Bunny. Picture: Linda Concannon

“Funnily enough, it took roughly 26 years to grow my hair to this length” she said, adding that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the result.

She said: “Everyone has said that it suits me and I look younger, and I’m so glad that my hair will help four charities”.

Shauna said: “I did work in a hairdressers over the summer, but her hair is quite dense so it was pretty difficult,”

The challenge has made the 16 year-old think about pursuing a career which helps people.

Linda volunteers for parent and toddler charity Daniel’s Den, where she took her daughters when they were babies.

As part of the 26 day snipathon challenge, the Harrow Road charity is encouraging people to get creative and send videos of their snipping ventures.

Money raised will help support the projects and families involved with Daniel’s Den as well as St Luke’s Hospice in Kenton and a local women’s refuge.

Jackie, a Daniel’s Den volunteer, has cut out 26 hearts to stick on her bins along with a thank you note for the bin collection staff.

Other challenges include cutting a cake into 26 pieces and snipping fabric to make 26 wash bags.

Daniel’s Den founder Joanna Gordon thanked Linda for “kicking off our snipathon” adding: “Linda has to be one of the bravest women in Wembley.”

Go to justgiving.com/campaign/DanielsDenSnipathon

Topic Tags:

