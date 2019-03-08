Wembley man charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden

A Wembley man has been charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden.

Fahad Mohamed, 25, of Macarthur Close, was charged on 15 June with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a crash on the A406 North Circular Road on May 20.

Yussuf Adebiyi, a 49-year-old pedestrian from Neasden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court the same day where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 15.