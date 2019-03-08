Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wembley man charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden

PUBLISHED: 15:53 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 19 June 2019

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Wembley man has been charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden.

Fahad Mohamed, 25, of Macarthur Close, was charged on 15 June with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a crash on the A406 North Circular Road on May 20.

You may also want to watch:

Yussuf Adebiyi, a 49-year-old pedestrian from Neasden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court the same day where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 15.

Most Read

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Kensal Rise’s Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers forced to defend chain after waiter is charged for customer who did a runner

Thomasina Miers after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in March. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Free tickets to hear spiritual leader BK Shivani in Wembley Park

BK Shivani

Most Read

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Kensal Rise’s Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers forced to defend chain after waiter is charged for customer who did a runner

Thomasina Miers after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in March. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Free tickets to hear spiritual leader BK Shivani in Wembley Park

BK Shivani

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Cricket: Rain ruins Middlesex hopes of a win

Grounds staff try and keep the rain off the pitch (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Transfer round-up: Wealdstone sign two forwards

Ross Lafayette (pictured on the ground in the blue shirt) has signed for Wealdstone (pic: Dave Budden).

Cricket: Middlesex destined for rain-hit draw

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Wembley man charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Trauma for vulnerable couple as Network Homes bans them from keeping their rescue dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists