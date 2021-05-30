Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital

Published: 5:54 PM May 30, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM May 30, 2021

A collision involving two motorbikes has left one rider dead and another in a life-threatening condition.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses following the crash on the North Circular at Drury Way.

The Met was called at just before 11.45am on Sunday (May 30) to reports of a collision involving two motorcycles on the A406 in Wembley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. Despite their efforts, a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The second motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin has been informed.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash cam footage.

If you can help, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3374/30May. To remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.