Petition for traffic measures in Wembley residential street

Published: 1:00 PM December 18, 2020

Residents in Wembley have sent a petition demanding urgent action on speeding and dangerous driving in Lyon Park Avenue

The petition to Brent Council has been signed by more than 100 people, and follows months of talks with council officers

Lead petitioners Kay Carroll and Paul Bambridge along with the ward Councillor for Alperton, Anton Georgiou, had an online meeting with a Brent Council officer to request immediate measures - before the second lockdown ended - such as traffic enforcement and additional 20mph signs and vehicle-activated signs. They discussed a council traffic survey which showed 4,039 speeding vehicles on the road in just one week, some at 40 and 50mph.

Lead petitioner Kay Carroll said: “Residents are appalled Brent Council are ignoring our pleas for urgent action regarding speeding traffic on our road.

"Families should feel safe where they live and when they walk their children to school.

"We need enforcement action and proper solutions now before there is a truly serious incident.”

Cllr Georgiou said: “I am fully supportive of residents’ calls for quick action to deal with the traffic concerns on Lyon Park Avenue.

"The road is used as a through route for drivers seeking to avoid Ealing Road traffic and this has meant an increase in speeding.

"It must also be noted this is a busy road for pedestrians and many families and children use it to walk to and from the local schools.

"The lack of funding argument doesn’t quite add up, surely safety must be a priority – Brent has over £129 million in CIL money, it is about time some of this is spent on urgently dealing with issues like this.”

Brent Council has been approached for comment.

