'Fierce history campaigner' Dilwyn Chambers dies aged 88
Mia Lyndon
- Credit: Brent Archives
Dilwyn Chambers, who played an instrumental role in local history societies, has died aged 88.
He passed away on Thursday, January 6, his family has confirmed.
A member of the Wembley History Society for over 50 years, he became society secretary in 1974.
Dilwyn devoted much of his time towards promoting and preserving local history, up until his death. Also a member of the Willesden Local History Society, Dilwyn had a wide range of interests and carried the community within his heart.
Dilwyn was known to speak his mind in order to help implement change. He was often in attendance at local council meetings and events, such as Brent Connect.
Lorraine King, former Brent & Kilburn Times editor, said: “He was a fierce campaigner who defended locals and made sure their voices were heard.
"He was a thorn in the side to Brent Council at times which proved he was holding them to account. He will be missed.”
Most Read
- 1 Teenager grabbed and pulled towards car in broad daylight
- 2 Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'
- 3 HS2: Government hails 'incredible momentum' as Old Oak Common work continues
- 4 Women attacked on way home from night out in Wembley
- 5 West Hampstead and Kilburn up first for new team to battle fly-tipping
- 6 Central Mosque of Brent launches Breathe Easy support group
- 7 QPR's Barbet sets sights on another win at Coventry
- 8 Brent scheme helping people with disabilities after Covid
- 9 Help needed to secure future of Harlesden community garden
- 10 'Grandfather of Kensal Rise': Barber Gee Artrey dies at 86