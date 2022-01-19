'Fierce history campaigner' Dilwyn Chambers dies aged 88

Dilwyn Chambers, who played an instrumental role in local history societies, has died aged 88.

He passed away on Thursday, January 6, his family has confirmed.

A member of the Wembley History Society for over 50 years, he became society secretary in 1974.

Dilwyn devoted much of his time towards promoting and preserving local history, up until his death. Also a member of the Willesden Local History Society, Dilwyn had a wide range of interests and carried the community within his heart.

Dilwyn was known to speak his mind in order to help implement change. He was often in attendance at local council meetings and events, such as Brent Connect.

Lorraine King, former Brent & Kilburn Times editor, said: “He was a fierce campaigner who defended locals and made sure their voices were heard.

"He was a thorn in the side to Brent Council at times which proved he was holding them to account. He will be missed.”