Wembley great-great-grandmother who has a love of horse racing celebrates 102nd birthday

PUBLISHED: 17:35 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 22 March 2019

Melvina Cato celebrating her 102nd birthday with five generations of her family. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

A Wembley great-great-grandmother celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by five generations of her family.

Melvina Cato held her youngest five-week-old great-great grandaughter D’Sharaye Dupree in her arms as she sat surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday.

The “lively, funny” great-great grandmother, who lives in Monks Park, has five children, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren - not all of whom were present but all represented on her big day.

A year younger than her sister Ruby, who will be 104 in the summer, Melvina needs no help going up and down the stairs, can dress herself and cook herself a meal if her family allow her to.

“I have a good family. Everyone is my favourite, they come to visit me,” she said and as she looked around the room at the adoring gazes, she added; “I am happy to see them, I have never seen so many.”

A member of the Windrush generation, she came to England on the ship The Orego in 1954, a journey which took two weeks.

“It wasn’t bad,” she recalled. “People were sick on the boat. I didn’t eat so much of that food so I wasn’t sick.”

She had enjoyed a childhood in Jamaica riding to school on horse back and on reaching the UK quickly discovered horse-racing, which reminded her of her two horses, and liked a little flutter.

While working in the laundry at Ealing Hospital for “22 and a half years and 80 days” she developed a hobby: “Every morning I got the paper before I go to work and I would read them [the horses] and at lunch time go and put them up.

“I was quite lucky many times!”

Her only daughter Sonia said: “I came here when I was 12. My mother worked hard and sent for all of us.”

Granddaughter Yvonne Duncan said: “She’s very funny, a serious joker who comes out with brilliant one liners.

“She reacts to what we say very quickly. She’s also very headstrong, she knows what she wants. You can’t fool her, she forgets nothing!”

Granddaughter Cynthia Duncan added: “She instills so much goodness. She always tells us that if we do not walk with God and love in our heart we will not reach her age and that’s what we all strive on.”

