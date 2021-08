Published: 6:17 PM August 18, 2021

A flat above a shop was destroyed by a fire in Forty Avenue in Wembley.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene at 2.06pm today and the fire was under control by 3.20pm.

Fire crews from North Kensington, Willesden, Mill Hill and Northolt fire stations attended the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.