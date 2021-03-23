News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid- A Year On: Wembley firefighters observe a minute's silence

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:33 PM March 23, 2021   
Wembley firefighter's observe a minute's silence for covid victims

Wembley firefighter's observe a minute's silence on the one year anniversary since the UK went into lockdown

Wembley firefighters held a minute's silence to pay tribute to all those who died from Covid-19 in the last year.

The crew stood outside Wembley Fire Station, in Harrow Road, at midday,  on the one year anniversary since the UK went into lockdown, and everyone was told to 'stay at home'.

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough restrictions on people's lives aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.

Wembley firefighters observe covid silence

Wembley firefighters outside the station in Harrow Road observing a minute's silence on the one year anniversary of Covid lockdown

London Fire Commissioner, Andy Roe, said: “Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection is an opportunity for us all to pause and remember all those who have lost their lives and been affected by Covid-19.

“In the Brigade we’ve seen how difficult the pandemic has been for the communities we serve.

"We’ve done our best to help out wherever we can, with over 400 firefighters driving ambulances and assisting paramedic crews in London over an exceptionally difficult winter.

“We will continue to do everything we can to combat the pandemic and help Londoners.”


