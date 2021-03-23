Covid- A Year On: Wembley firefighters observe a minute's silence
- Credit: David Nathan
Wembley firefighters held a minute's silence to pay tribute to all those who died from Covid-19 in the last year.
The crew stood outside Wembley Fire Station, in Harrow Road, at midday, on the one year anniversary since the UK went into lockdown, and everyone was told to 'stay at home'.
On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough restrictions on people's lives aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.
Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.
London Fire Commissioner, Andy Roe, said: “Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection is an opportunity for us all to pause and remember all those who have lost their lives and been affected by Covid-19.
“In the Brigade we’ve seen how difficult the pandemic has been for the communities we serve.
"We’ve done our best to help out wherever we can, with over 400 firefighters driving ambulances and assisting paramedic crews in London over an exceptionally difficult winter.
“We will continue to do everything we can to combat the pandemic and help Londoners.”