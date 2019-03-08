Search

Wembley fire fighters come to the rescue of five trapped kittens

PUBLISHED: 22:22 15 May 2019

Wembley fire crews rescued five trapped kittens. Picture: @LFB

Wembley fire crews rescued five trapped kittens. Picture: @LFB

Five new-born kittens trapped in a wall cavity had a lucky escape thanks to Wembley firefighters who came to their rescue.

Firecrews were called by RSPCA officers to Salmon Street in Wembley Park at 3.10pm today after a homeowner heard their cries and called the animal charity.

Following their successful rescue the two boys have been named MacAvity and Rumtum and the three girls are Wally, Jemima and Grizabella.

It is believed a cat had given birth in a hole in a newly built conservatory wall but left after the kittens fell further into the cavity and she couldn't reach them, London Fire Brigade said.

Firefighters on Wembley's Blue Watch had to take out part of the wall to reach the kittens and worked with the builder and the homeowner to get them out.

The kittens were very cold after their ordeal but were warmed up with hot water bottles and rushed to the RSPCA's Putney Animal Hospital.

A LFB spokesperson said they are doing well and will be hand reared by foster carers before being rehomed when they are old enough.

"The homeowner did exactly the right thing in calling the RSPCA in the first instance and we would always urge people to do the same if they see an animal stuck or in distress," said the spokesperson.

"Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if the RSPCA require our assistance and specialist equipment, as in this case.

"It's great to hear the kittens are doing well and will be off to new homes as soon as they are ready."

The Brigade was called at 3.10pm and the incident was over for firefighters at 5.11pm.

One fire engine from Wembley fire station attended.

#notjustfires @LFB tweeted.

