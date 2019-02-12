Search

Wembley faith director chats to Prince Charles as he collects his OBE award

PUBLISHED: 17:21 22 February 2019

Mustafa Field OBE

Mustafa Field OBE

A Wembley faith director headed down to Buckingham Place to pick up his second award bestowed by the Queen.

Mustafa Field OBE, director of Faith Forum for London, with his award

Mustafa Field, director of Faith Forum for London, was made OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to faith communities and social cohesion in the Queen’s New Years Honours list.

He received his medal from her son HRH Prince Charles at a glittering ceremony yesterday.

He said: “I feel humbled and privileged to have received an OBE that recognises the work we do with faith communities.

“I have worked with many different faith communities in and around Brent, and have seen how our capital gains strength by celebrating our diverse culture and embracing differences.”

He had the opportunity for a quick chat with the heir to the throne. He said: “Prince Charles has a real admiration of our community and understanding.

“He has good knowledge of faith and the different communities and practices with particular concerns around community relations in the UK and the Middle East.”

Mr Field was made an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to young people in London in 2012 and his focus has not left this vulnerable group.

He added: “The award highlights the importance of solidifying relations particularly with the threat of tensions raised by far right groups.

“We are working to equip young people with the knowledge and understanding to challenge the misinformation and divisive narrative posed by far right groups.

“We want young people to appreciate our diversity in Brent, a borough which is a real example of a community living together.

“Hate that targets one person targets us all. That’s why we will work as a collective to tackle social divisions and hatred.”

He added: “I will continue to provide platforms for voices that feel unheard and teach others about the positive impact a harmonious community can have.”

