Crystal Palace fan fined for handing out balloons at Wembley

A football fan was fined by Brent Council officials for handing out balloons to his fellow supporters outside Wembley at the weekend.

Crystal Palace fan Rich Wilsher said he received a ticket for trying to give out free balloons on Wembley Way before his team’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday (April 17).

Mr Wilsher, a Liberal Democrat councillor on Stroud District Council, had planned to distribute 32,000 red and blue balloons before the game but said he was stopped by Brent Council workers who said they could pose a danger to fans.

In a tweet alongside a picture of some of the balloons, he said: “Very sorry we couldn’t get these out. Confiscated by Brent Council on Wembley Way on health and safety grounds. And a Fixed Penalty Notice for my troubles.

“Nonetheless, Palace fans showed everyone how it’s done today. You were all utterly awesome. Love you all. xxx #cpfc”

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “One has to laugh, really. The whole thing is patently ridiculous.

“What irked me the most is that I had my six-year-old son with me and he was a bit upset seeing all these grown-ups in stab-proof vests surrounding us.

"Hopefully he remembers the occasion rather than that isolated incident.”

Mr Wilsher explained that it has become a “bit of a tradition” for Palace fans to release balloons during big games.

He added supporters had brought balloons to previous FA Cup matches at Wembley – such as when they reached the final in 2016 – and that there had been “no issues” on those occasions.

Mr Wilsher said he intends to appeal the fine and hopes to get the “contraband” back from the council so the balloons can be released at a match back at Selhurst Park.

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “Inflated balloons can block aisles and escape routes, when deflated they can create a slip hazard, and the loud noise when they burst can create panic which is dangerous in large crowds.

“Our enforcement officers spotted people handing out vast quantities of balloons and warned that they would be fined and have the items confiscated unless they stopped.

"They didn’t stop, and so officers took the appropriate action.”

