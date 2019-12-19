Thrills and spills as Cineworld's new 4DX sensory cinema experience launches in Wembley Park

Wembley FC have the ride of their life at Wembley Cineworld. Picture: Jamie Gray Archant

Wembley FC players were challenged to see how long they could hold on to their popcorn ahead of a new 4DX sensory cinema experience launching in Wembley Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team experienced blockbuster-style thrills while sitting in a high-tech motion seat ahead of Cineworld Wembley's unveiling of the 4DX auditorium on Thursday.

New and upcoming films including the anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been fitted with the technology which will be triggered during certain scenes.

Customers will experience effects such as water, wind , scent and strobe lighting that are timed to enhance what's happening on screen.

The high-tech motion seats are engineered to move, vibrate and shake in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen, arguably the most exhilarating way to watch a film.

The new 4DX auditorium has 156 specially designed seats plus a curved screen "bigger that a double decker bus".

The Wembley players made a surprise appearance on December 15 and put their skills to the test in Cineworld's mechanical rodeo-style 4DX challenge, competing with members of the public in the London Design Outlet.

You may also want to watch:

A step up from 3D formats, 4DX is among the biggest innovations in cinematic technology.

Ian Bates, Wembley FC manager, said: "It was great fun taking on Cineworld's 4DX challenge with the local community and getting a taste of the motion chairs ahead of the opening.

"4DX extreme cinema will be an incredible addition to the area, it's going to bring so many more thrills to the cinema experience."

James Rolfe, Cineworld Wembley general manager, added: "We are so delighted that Wembley FC could join us for the thrills and spills of our 4DX chair with members of the public before we unveil our brand new 4DX auditorium on December 19.

"We can't wait to welcome visitors to our totally immersive film experience which stimulates all the senses and look forward to bringing 4DX to the local community."

A standard 4DX ticket costs £18 for an adult, £16 for a student or pensioner and £15.50 for a child 14 and under.

Cineworld Unlimited customers, who pay £18.40 a month for unlimited discount tickets, will be able to enjoy 4DX at Cineworld Wembley from only £4.70 (2D ticket price).

Follow @Cineworld and tweet using #CineworldWembley for more information on Cineworld Cinemas