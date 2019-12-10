Search

Advanced search

Brent Council resignation: Wembley Central councillor is third Labour representative to stand down

PUBLISHED: 15:15 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 10 December 2019

Wembley Central councillor Luke Patterson is the third councillor to stand down from Brent Council in recent weeks

Wembley Central councillor Luke Patterson is the third councillor to stand down from Brent Council in recent weeks

Archant

A Wembley Central councillor became the third Labour representative in recent weeks to stand down.

Luke Patterson resigned on December 4, to focus on his family and education career.

You may also want to watch:

He follows Michael Pavey and Sarah Marquis who have both stood down from representing Barnhill ward.

Cllr Patterson told the Times: "I have recently been given increased responsibility in my career in education and due to the birth of my third child, time has become a major factor in my decision. Out of duty to the people of Wembley Central I feel it is only fair on them if I stand down."

Cllr Patterson, who was elected in May 2018, added: "It's important that in this decision I just want to say thank you to all my fellow councillors in all the support they have provided me in the short time I have been elected into post. Thank you to the cabinet members and thank you to all of the officers who I have found to be extremely helpful during my time."

A by-election will be held on January 23.

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent youth football round-up: U13 girls teams face each other and Princess Frederica win tournament

The Brent U13 Girls Two team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Brent Council resignation: Wembley Central councillor is third Labour representative to stand down

Wembley Central councillor Luke Patterson is the third councillor to stand down from Brent Council in recent weeks

Check out our new podcast for London parents

The London Parentcast is the podcast for parents seeking that elusive work-life balance

Brennan delighted to see Wealdstone keep clean sheet away at Bath

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Allinson proud of ‘immense’ Hendon performance against Merthyr Town

Liam Brooks directs his penalty kick goalwards to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists