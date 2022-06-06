News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
John Barnes and Rachel Yankey greet Brent residents at Wembley pitch tea party

William Mata

Published: 1:07 PM June 6, 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Ex England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes and ex England and Arsena

Ex England and Watford footballer John Barnes and ex England and Arsenal footballer Rachel Yankey pose for a picture during the Big Jubilee Lunch at Wembley Stadium - Credit: The FA via Getty Images

England’s football team slumped to defeat over the weekend but there were plenty of smiles at Wembley Stadium when a picnic on the pitch was held on Sunday, June 5.

England legends John Barnes and Rachel Yankey were in attendance as the FA invited 1,000 members of the Brent community onto the hallowed turf to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Families, frontline workers, volunteers and grassroots football coaches in attendance were treated to a performance of Sweet Caroline - the official anthem of ‘Thank You Day’ - by The Kingdom Choir. 

Former Arsenal winger Yankey said: “It’s been brilliant to be at Wembley and have the chance to say thank you to the Brent community, especially after the difficulties of the last few years.

“I grew up in Brent, so I know how important football is to this community. 

“Football has the power to bring people together in such a special way, so there’s no better place to celebrate Thank You Day than the home of English football – Wembley Stadium.”

