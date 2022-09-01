Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena as part of their campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister - Credit: PA

There was no clear winner among Conservative Party members at the final leadership hustings at Wembley Arena, where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were quizzed by members.

The atmosphere was one of feverish excitement, with supporters of both camps cheering on, turning applauses into standing ovations, showing off their placards and chanting the name of their favourite.

Despite the Foreign Secretary being the clear favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, the attendees at Wembley Arena did not seem to have only one candidate in mind.

One of them, Nick Weeden, said he is still unsure who he is going to vote for, as he likes both candidates for different things.

He said: “It’s important we do not cut taxes whilst we have got a huge budget deficit because that is passing overspending on to our children and grandchildren.

“That is not more morally right. I agree with Rishi on that one.”

However, he insisted that on China, Ms Truss could be more successful in “decoupling and reducing our dependence in a controlled way from China”.

Another, Monica Roberts said she is supporting the Foreign Secretary, but insisted: “I’m still very much a Boris supporter”.

She added: “(I am supporting Liz Truss) because I don’t want Rishi Sunak.

“He did betray Boris Johnson.”

Meanwhile, Nirmal Shah, also a Sunak supporter, said: “From the debates that have happened so far, he has put his point across very well in every debate. So, I am surprised his numbers have not improved."

The hustings saw the two Tory leadership hopefuls making grand entrances on to the main stage, with Ms Truss choosing the song Change by Taylor Swift and Mr Sunak Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

The debate also took a light-hearted turn when Conservative former cabinet minister Michael Gove, the warm-up speaker for Mr Sunak, threatened to dance.

He told the audience: “As I look around and see thousands of glamorous people who’ve been treated to some fantastic DJing and who are about to witness great talent on the stage, it almost makes me think I’m back in Ibiza.

“But don’t worry. I won’t be dancing tonight.”

He was met with some boos, before adding: “OK, maybe later.”

Mr Gove was pictured partying in a popular club in the Spanish party island only this week.