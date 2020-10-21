Family of Cricklewood father who fell from scaffolding issue health and safety plea as Wembley company fined

David Smith with his son Charlie and daughter Tia Archant

The family of a Cricklewood father-of-two who plunged to his death from a defective scaffolding rig have issued a health and safety plea after a Wembley company was fined thousands of pounds.

David Smith died when a scaffolding rig collapsed under him in Cricklewood David Smith died when a scaffolding rig collapsed under him in Cricklewood

David Smith suffered a catalogue of injuries, including brain and internal injuries, when he fell five metres from the structure in Cricklewood Broadway on February 16 2017.

Wembley Scaffolding Services admitted three health and safety breaches at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on September 11 and was fined £7,860 with £8,940 costs.

Sean Chapple, of Northwood, a director of the firm, pleaded guilty to five offences.

He received a 12 week prison sentence suspended for one year, was fined £1,000 and was ordered to pay costs of £11,000.

David Smith with his daughter Tia and son Charlie David Smith with his daughter Tia and son Charlie

The company director failed to carry out a suitable risk assessment, plan the work and provide a design for erection and dismantling of the scaffold.

He has no knowledge about the measures required to do this without putting people at risk and didn’t follow the correct measures to ensure safe erection and dismantling of the scaffold, the Health & Safety Executive. said.

A director of the Watford-based company received a suspended jail term after admitting breaches.

David was airlifted to St Mary’s Hospital and underwent emergency surgery but his condition did not improve and he sadly died on March 4.

The 38-year-old self employed contractor, who was father to son Charlie, 20, and daughter, Tia, 18, had worked for Wembley Scaffolding Services for some 13 years.

His heartbroken family are urging companies to make sure their health and safety standards are maintained.

Mum Lorraine Wright, 62, said her son was “one of life’s nice guys”.

Scaffolding collapse in Cricklewood (Pic: Roy Hutchinson) Scaffolding collapse in Cricklewood (Pic: Roy Hutchinson)

“It’s difficult to put into words how traumatic and painful the last few years have been,” she said.

“Scaffolding is a dangerous occupation that’s why there are so many safety regulations in place. For these measures not to be in place is unforgivable.

“Our only hope now is to keep campaigning about how important health and safety really is. Our family paid the ultimate price because of such failings. We want to prevent more children from having to hold their dad’s broken bones in intensive care while watching their life ebb away. We wouldn’t wish others to experience what we have.”

Darshana Patel, specialist workplace accident lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family said after the hearing: “

“David’s death is a stark reminder of the terrible consequences families can be left to face because of health and safety failings.

“We call on all businesses to ensure that they comply with the law at all times to help protect workers under their care.”