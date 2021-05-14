'Risk of thunderstorms' in north London ahead of May 17 lockdown easing
A mixed forecast of showers and sunny spells looks set to dominate the forecast for the last weekend of enforced outdoor socialising across north London, according to the Met Office.
Bring your brollies or disposable rain ponchos if you're heading to pubs or parks as the weather will be, in true British fashion, a bit hit and miss.
On Saturday the forecast is for sunny spells with increasingly fragmented showers.
There is "a risk of thunderstorms" in the evening, according to the Met Office, with temperatures during the day at around 16 degrees centigrade.
The skies will be dry overnight and then patchy rain showers are forecast for Sunday.
Monday May 17 is predicted to be cool, with some light rain "becoming brighter through the week with warm sunny spells in between showers".
