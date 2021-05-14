Published: 10:46 AM May 14, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM May 14, 2021

Weather in Brent this weekend will be light showers and sunny spells. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A mixed forecast of showers and sunny spells looks set to dominate the forecast for the last weekend of enforced outdoor socialising across north London, according to the Met Office.

Bring your brollies or disposable rain ponchos if you're heading to pubs or parks as the weather will be, in true British fashion, a bit hit and miss.

Some rural areas in the northwest may begin Friday morning with a touch of #frost, but here we'll see some early #sunshine, quickly lifting the temperatures🌤️📈



Grey skies in eastern areas, especially near the coast, with a few showery outbreaks of #rain, mainly in the south 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/1Po0gqHTVZ — Met Office (@metoffice) May 13, 2021

On Saturday the forecast is for sunny spells with increasingly fragmented showers.

There is "a risk of thunderstorms" in the evening, according to the Met Office, with temperatures during the day at around 16 degrees centigrade.

The skies will be dry overnight and then patchy rain showers are forecast for Sunday.

Monday May 17 is predicted to be cool, with some light rain "becoming brighter through the week with warm sunny spells in between showers".