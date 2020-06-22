Firefighters tackle van blaze in Cricklewood
PUBLISHED: 15:37 22 June 2020
Archant
Watch the dramatic footage of a car and van on fire in Cricklewood.
On June 19 at about 4am, West Hampstead firefighters rushed to a two-vehicle blaze on Hassop Road in Cricklewood while the London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers received ten calls about the incident.
Both a car and a box van were caught up in the flames, and four surrounding cars were also damaged from heat radiation.
The fire was under control by about 6am.
