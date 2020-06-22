Video

Firefighters tackle van blaze in Cricklewood

The fire happened on June 19 at about 4am. Picture: Barnet MPS Archant

Watch the dramatic footage of a car and van on fire in Cricklewood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On June 19 at about 4am, West Hampstead firefighters rushed to a two-vehicle blaze on Hassop Road in Cricklewood while the London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers received ten calls about the incident.

Both a car and a box van were caught up in the flames, and four surrounding cars were also damaged from heat radiation.

The fire was under control by about 6am.

READ MORE: Forty firefighters tackle blaze at a house in Wembley

READ MORE: ‘Exhausted’ fire crews fighting a Park Royal blaze gifted sandwiches by a Hounslow councillor