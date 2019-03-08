Calling those in Brent running the London Marathon in April

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Are you running the London Marathon for a local cause this year?

The Virgin Money London Marathon is taking place on April 28.

If you’re taking part we’d love to feature your story in the Brent & Kilburn Time’s roundup next month.

Email your details to our editor, ramzy.alwakeel@archant.co.uk, and let us know who you’re running for and where you live, and we’ll be in touch soon.

Good luck with the training!