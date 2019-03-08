Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Calling those in Brent running the London Marathon in April

PUBLISHED: 13:56 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 29 March 2019

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: PA

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Are you running the London Marathon for a local cause this year?

The Virgin Money London Marathon is taking place on April 28.

If you’re taking part we’d love to feature your story in the Brent & Kilburn Time’s roundup next month.

Email your details to our editor, ramzy.alwakeel@archant.co.uk, and let us know who you’re running for and where you live, and we’ll be in touch soon.

Good luck with the training!

Most Read

Queen’s Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge for lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Two men arrested following ‘eight-hour’ stand-off with police from a Kilburn roof

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking

Right to buy: Sell-off of former social housing earns owners millions of pounds

The Watling Gardens estate in Kilburn, where flats were selling for around £191,000 in 2007. Picture: Polly Hancock

Harlesden care home to close saying it is ‘no longer viable’

Craven Park Care Home. Picture: Google

Four doctor’s surgeries meet in Queen’s Park to understand NHS changes coming to the whole of Brent

Lonsdale Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Most Read

Queen’s Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge for lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Two men arrested following ‘eight-hour’ stand-off with police from a Kilburn roof

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking

Right to buy: Sell-off of former social housing earns owners millions of pounds

The Watling Gardens estate in Kilburn, where flats were selling for around £191,000 in 2007. Picture: Polly Hancock

Harlesden care home to close saying it is ‘no longer viable’

Craven Park Care Home. Picture: Google

Four doctor’s surgeries meet in Queen’s Park to understand NHS changes coming to the whole of Brent

Lonsdale Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon hope for more joy against St Albans

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Wealdstone aim to topple leaders Torquay

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Calling those in Brent running the London Marathon in April

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: PA

Harrow bid to end winless run at Gosport

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hendon manager Grays calls for improved display on trip to Poole after Hartley woe

Andrew McCorkell makes a save before his red card (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists