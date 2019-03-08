Search

Nine arrested following 'violent disturbance' in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

PUBLISHED: 14:09 16 April 2019

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Archant

Nine people have been arrested following a “violent altercation” in Alperton where two men were run over by cars.

Officers were called to Alperton Underground Station in Ealing Road at 1:28am this morning.

Two men, both in their 20s, had been injured by cars and were taken to hospital, police said.

One victim has since been discharged but the other remains in hospital, his injuries not life threatening.

Police recovered items including poles and belts, that may have been used as weapons during the brawl, Scotland Yard said.

Nine people were arrested and are currently in detention at various west London police stations.

A police spokesperson said: “ There had apparently been a violent altercation at the scene and two men (...) required medical attention.”

Witnesses and those with information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 363/16APR.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

