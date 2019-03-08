Search

Appeal to find men who 'attacked' three fans in Wembley Park station following Manchester City Vs Watford FA final

PUBLISHED: 11:54 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 11 July 2019

Transport police wish to speak to these men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTP

Transport police wish to speak to these men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTP

Archant

Transport police have released CCTV images of men they speak to after violence erupted at Wembley Park Station after a football match.

Transport police wish to speak to men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTPTransport police wish to speak to men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTP

A fight broke out at the tube station just before 9.30pm on May 18 following on from the Watford and Manchester City FA Cup Final.

The match saw Manchester City thrash its opponent 6-0.

A Watford fan is said to have been passing through the station when a fight began, British Transport Police said.

He was knocked to the floor and punched and kicked suffering a fractured eye socket and a fractured hand, they added.

A second man who allegedly tried to break up the fight was attacked.

Then a father passing through the area with his children was also punched.

The fight ended and the suspects boarded a northbound Metropolitan Line train.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 595 of 18/05/19.

Most Read

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small killing: Mother’s appeal as police release name of man gunned down in Wembley

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

