Appeal to find men who 'attacked' three fans in Wembley Park station following Manchester City Vs Watford FA final

Transport police wish to speak to these men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTP Archant

Transport police have released CCTV images of men they speak to after violence erupted at Wembley Park Station after a football match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Transport police wish to speak to men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTP Transport police wish to speak to men in relation to an assault at Wembley Park Station. Picture: BTP

A fight broke out at the tube station just before 9.30pm on May 18 following on from the Watford and Manchester City FA Cup Final.

The match saw Manchester City thrash its opponent 6-0.

A Watford fan is said to have been passing through the station when a fight began, British Transport Police said.

You may also want to watch:

He was knocked to the floor and punched and kicked suffering a fractured eye socket and a fractured hand, they added.

A second man who allegedly tried to break up the fight was attacked.

Then a father passing through the area with his children was also punched.

The fight ended and the suspects boarded a northbound Metropolitan Line train.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 595 of 18/05/19.