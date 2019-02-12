Controversial plan to turn Village School into academy set to become reality on March 1

Governors voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU Archant

The controversial plan to convert The Village School into an academy is set to become a reality on Friday.

Executive headteacher Kay Charles confirmed to The Times that the move, which will see the special needs school forming an academy trust with Woodfield School, is “extremely likely” to happen.

This in spite of a damning report released earlier this month into mismanagement at Woodfield, which flagged up several failings, including payments of thousands of pounds of school funds to consultants, “conflicts of interest” and “a lack of transparency” over finances.

Plans were initially approved by the Department of Education 10 months ago, in the face of protests by teachers, parents and union members.

The Village School, a special needs school that caters for 270 students and is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted”, is a cherished part of the Kingsbury community.