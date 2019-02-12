Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Controversial plan to turn Village School into academy set to become reality on March 1

PUBLISHED: 11:43 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 27 February 2019

Governors voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU

Governors voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU

Archant

The controversial plan to convert The Village School into an academy is set to become a reality on Friday.

Executive headteacher Kay Charles confirmed to The Times that the move, which will see the special needs school forming an academy trust with Woodfield School, is “extremely likely” to happen.

This in spite of a damning report released earlier this month into mismanagement at Woodfield, which flagged up several failings, including payments of thousands of pounds of school funds to consultants, “conflicts of interest” and “a lack of transparency” over finances.

Plans were initially approved by the Department of Education 10 months ago, in the face of protests by teachers, parents and union members.

The Village School, a special needs school that caters for 270 students and is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted”, is a cherished part of the Kingsbury community.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Preddie on target as Harrow draw with Walton

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

QPR boss McClaren praised his players for their efforts as they ended winless run

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hendon unable to get the better of Weymouth

Matty Harriott in action for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Controversial plan to turn Village School into academy set to become reality on March 1

Governors voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU

Freeman inspires R’s to end winless run against Leeds

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists