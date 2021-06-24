Published: 3:54 PM June 24, 2021

Brent residents are encouraged to share their best planet-saving recipe and be in with a chance of winning £75.

Veolia, Brent Council's recycling partner, has teamed up with the authority to launch a competition open to anyone living or working in the borough to combat food waste.

From Brent to Bowl is an online cookbook that will include food waste reduction and recycling tips, a seasonal fruit and vegetable calendar, tips on reducing food waste and using leftovers, and information on the importance of sustainable food systems.

The 20 winning dishes that promote the use of leftovers, produces zero waste or is plant-based will feature in it.

Winners will also each receive a £75 gift card to spend at the London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park.

Gisela Endres, senior contract manager for Veolia Brent, said: “Across the UK we throw away 4.5 million tonnes of edible food each year - that’s enough to fill Wembley Stadium to the brim eight times.

"This new sustainable community cookbook will share ways that we can all help to reduce food waste, save money and celebrate the creativity and culture of our residents.”

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent Council's environment lead, said: "Brent is one of the most diverse boroughs, and we have some amazing cuisine from all over

the world on our doorstep.

"I would really like to see all the cultures in Brent represented in this cookbook.

"Good luck to everyone with their entries.”

Competition deadline is August 2021.

Submit your entry at https://forms.gle/GfjKzG5ZN7WnYoj27