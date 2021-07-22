Community vegetable patch in Kilburn under threat
A petition has been launched to save a community children’s vegetable patch in Kilburn.
Situated on vibrant Willesden Lane, the micro garden is directly opposite the recently opened D’accord corner house.
However, as it is on a pavement Brent Council has issued D'Accord with a "notice to remove".
The coffee shop has re-purposed a large pre-loved planter which provides a space for local resident’s young and old to plant a variety of vegetables and herbs.
D’accord is encouraging budding gardeners to track the progress of their recently planted tomatoes, strawberries and cabbages from seed to plate.
Sustainability and cultivation are at the heart of D’accords ethos. They plan to create dishes using the freshly grown produce, including a menu of fruit salads and mixed greens all grown organically.
Shop worker Gabriella Dinita, 28, said: “Everyone loves the vegetable patch.
"It’s been hugely popular since we installed it recently. It’s a benefit to the community and here for everyone to enjoy.”
D’accord has responded to Brent Council's removal notice by inviting customers and locals to sign a petition asking it to stay.
Gabriella continued: “Within days we’ve had several hundred signatures and we plan to present this to the council. It isn’t an obstruction and gives local children something to look forward to seeing after school," Gabriella added.
“Anyone is welcome to become a part-time gardener here. For people who don’t have their own garden at home, this is ideal.”
Local resident Natalie Ong, 34, said: “it makes Willesden Lane a brighter place to live. I do hope it gets to stay and look forward to watching my strawberry plants grow throughout summer.”
A council spokesperson said: “It is wonderful that the community are using the planter as a vegetable garden, and we want to reassure residents that no decisions have been made about whether it needs to be moved.
"It has been flagged that this could be a potential danger to any residents with a visual impairment seeking to cross the road, however conversations with the shop owner are still ongoing.”