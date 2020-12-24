News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Van allegedly drives into house wall in Neasden

Franki Berry

Published: 12:32 PM December 24, 2020   
Neasden Lane house damage

A house was damaged in Neasden. - Credit: David Nathan/999london

A van is alleged to have driven into the wall of a house in Neasden and then fled the scene. 

At about 6.40pm on Sunday (December 20), the Met Police were called to Neasden Lane to reports of a "damage-only" collision. 

It is alleged that a van struck some cars and then reversed into the wall, causing damage. 

There have not yet been any arrests. 

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Neasden Lane

The scene in Neasden Lane. - Credit: David Nathan/999london

Neasden Lane

The scene in Neasden Lane. - Credit: David Nathan/999london

Neasden Lane

The scene in Neasden Lane. - Credit: David Nathan/999london


Brent News

