First Covid vaccine rolled out in Brent

Published: 12:40 PM December 17, 2020

GP practices this week began administering the first vaccine against Covid-19.

Octogenarian James Canning at The Wembley Practice was the first to receive the vaccine.

Brent North MP Barry Gardiner said: “I am delighted that Brent has started to roll out the vaccine.

"Congratulations to The Wembley Practice and to the CCG who have worked with BAPS to expand their staff and deliver this."

This week, English GP practices started taking delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from central hubs, with the over-80s among those called up to receive the jab.

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs and our teams are about to embark on an enormous challenge, delivering the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the community whilst also delivering the expanded flu vaccine programme and the usual care and services our patients rely on us for.

“There are also logistical challenges but general practice has an excellent track record of delivering mass vaccination programmes, and we want to use this experience to help protect people from Covid-19 and start getting life back to normal again."

