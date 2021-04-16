Vaccine bus launched in Brent to increase take up

Published: 4:13 PM April 16, 2021

Brent Council and NHS have launched a new Vaccine Bus to increase jab take up - Credit: Brent Council

People in Brent living too far from a vaccine centre can get their jab from a newly launched bus.

A vaccine bus will be driving to areas where there is low take up such as Kilburn, Church End, Stonebridge and Harlesden.

Vaccine Bus in Kilburn - Credit: Brent Council

The bus, which has capacity for 50 vaccinations a day, operates on a drop-in basis so there is no need to book.

People who are in the groups being offered a vaccine, can just walk up and get their jab bringing with them a form of identification.

People queuing for the vaccine bus in Kilburn - Credit: Brent Council

Cllr Neil Nerva Brent Council's lead member for public health, culture, and leisure said: "We can help overcome vaccine hesitancy by bringing vaccination closer to residents

"That's why I am proud Brent Council and local NHS working together have mobilised a #VaccineBus that can visit areas where there is low vaccine take up."

Bus Times and Places:

Albert Road, Kilburn: April 21 and April 28 from 1pm to 7pm.

Fawood Children's Centre, Fawood Ave, Stonebridge: April 23 and April 30 from 11am to 2pm.

Afghan Islamic Cultural Centre, Church Rd, Church End: April 23 and April 30 from 3pm to 6pm.

Harlesden Methodist Church, High Street: April 17, April 24 and May 1 from 12pm to 6pm.