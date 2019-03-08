Search

Urban Arts Festival taking over Wembley Park this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:46 27 September 2019

Urban Arts Festival taking place in Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Urban Arts Festival taking place in Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

A two-day festival celebrating hip-hop culture is taking place in Wembley Park this weekend.

Urban Arts Festival taking place in Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

The Urban Arts Festival will showcase live music, poety, rap, beatbox and dance on stage from 12pm to 7pm Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is bringing together elements of hip-hop culture from graffiti, breakdancing, skateboarding, DJing and music performances.

Olympic Way's pedway is transforming into a custom-built skateboard park with wedge ramps and grind rails for visitors to show off their skills.

Free workshops in rapping and dancing will be on offer followed by 1:1 dance battles to test new found skills.

Look out for the United Borders mobile music recording studio bus and hop on board.

The Harlesden charity has recording decks for people to create a unique tune.

Boxpark Wembley is hosting a free afterparty for festival goers in the evening.

