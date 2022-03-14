The driver of the car - arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - has been released under investigation - Credit: Met Police

The driver arrested after a crash in Neasden which claimed the life of a pedestrian has been released under investigation.

A white BMW hit a pedestrian and a house on the eastbound A406 just before 10pm last Friday (March 11).

The pedestrian - a man aged in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have now been informed.

A passenger in the car - a man aged in his 50s - was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He - man in his 40s - has been released under investigation, and is still in hospital where his condition is not life-threatening.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage can contact police on 020 8246 9820, referencing 7729/11mar.