Driver released following fatal collision in Neasden
- Credit: Met Police
The driver arrested after a crash in Neasden which claimed the life of a pedestrian has been released under investigation.
A white BMW hit a pedestrian and a house on the eastbound A406 just before 10pm last Friday (March 11).
The pedestrian - a man aged in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have now been informed.
A passenger in the car - a man aged in his 50s - was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He - man in his 40s - has been released under investigation, and is still in hospital where his condition is not life-threatening.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.
Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage can contact police on 020 8246 9820, referencing 7729/11mar.