Queen’s Park sport’s centre exchanging unwanted Christmas presents for a free spa treatment

PUBLISHED: 08:18 26 December 2018

Unwanted Christmas presents can be swapped for a free spa treatment at a Queen’s Park sports centre.

Moberly Sports Centre, in Chamberlayne Road, is offering the re-gift exchange throughout January.

All donations will go to the Peaceful Solutions charity shop across the road that works to reduce violence and abuse in the area.

New and unopened gifts, excluding edible items, can be brought into the centre in exchange for a free 30-minute spa treatment.

Treatments can be redeemed Monday to Thursday by speaking to the spa team to organise a time.

Sheniece Cover, Everyone Active spa manager, said: “Did you really want to receive another pair of socks this Christmas? Or would you prefer to get a free massage or facial?

“We want to let people donate their unwanted new gifts, but also give to a great local charity and this seemed like the perfect opportunity. Let the giving season continue!”

The Moberly is operated by Everyone Active on behalf of Westminster City Council

