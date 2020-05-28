‘Hundreds of teenagers’ gather for unlicensed music event in Brent

Litter on the Welsh Harp reservoir car park after the music event. Picture: Submitted Archant

Hundreds of young people gathered together for an unlicensed rave in Brent despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were forced to disperse the crowd in Birchen Grove at about 9.30pm on May 26, but they made no arrests.

A nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was first alerted to the commotion when about six police cars “skidded” down the street and hundreds of people started flooding out of the Welsh Harp reservoir car park.

They were all teenagers aged between 15 and 18, she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It was horrible, 100s of people streaming down the road in gangs and the police were doing their best to break it up, but they were being taunted at the same time,” she added.

“I never saw that coming, let alone during a global pandemic and when Brent is the epicentre.

“It was so shocking, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Pictures of the Welsh Harp reservoir car park taken the following day, on May 27, show litter scattered in the wake of the unlicensed party.

This comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which were released in early May, revealed Brent had the highest number of coronavirus-led deaths in London.

Although the UK lockdown is gradually beginning to be lifted, with schools set to return on June 1 and shops to reopen on June 15, governmental guidelines still rule out large gatherings.