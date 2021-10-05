Opinion

Published: 2:45 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM October 6, 2021

The pandemic has impaired well-being and highlighted the importance of local open green spaces in supporting healthy lifestyles and providing safe social spaces.

So it is particularly welcome news that London’s first new public parks for decades have been revealed, as Wembley Park opens the first section of a new park for the capital – and the first time Wembley Park will have a new major park for 127 years.

The plans for the seven-acre Union Park is the latest milestone in regeneration of Wembley Park, which is now not only a globally renowned entertainment district, but a thriving neighbourhood too. While Quintain, the team behind Wembley Park, has created public spaces, including pocket parks and water features, throughout the neighbourhood, Union Park will be a destination place in itself, featuring brand new amenities including a children’s paddling pool, outdoor training equipment and cultural spaces for performances and public art.

The new park has been designed with community at its heart: a place where residents and visitors will be able to experience nature, enjoy unique water features, engage with play areas and performance spaces in a prime location - steps away from the iconic Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena.

Union Park will also benefit from a new purpose-built community hub on its doorstep, the second to open in the neighbourhood following the success of The Yellow. The new venue will also be home to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which announced its move in 2019 and, in partnership with Wembley Park, will be delivering year-round programmes of performance.

The “Park” in Wembley Park has for too long been just a place-name, but by putting the park back into Wembley Park, the area will once again become and feel much more of a neighbourhood for all of community to enjoy.